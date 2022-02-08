In terms of dating, what does DTR mean?

What does DTR stand for in the dating world?

Slang and acronyms frequently take the place of well-known words or phrases in modern language.

A DTR conversation has the power to make or break a relationship.

The acronym DTR stands for “define the relationship.”

It’s used when unofficial partners want to talk about where their relationship is going – are they dating, hanging out casually, or nothing at all?

When it’s time to DTR, the parties involved are supposed to talk about the specifics of the relationship, such as whether it’s monogamous or whether the title of “boyfriend” or “girlfriend” is desired.

The time it takes to DTR is different for everyone.

Some people recommend discussing “where this is going” on the first date, while others prefer to wait until later.

Cosmopolitan, a magazine known for its relationship and sex content, advises doing “what feels best for you,” but not delaying the conversation out of fear of the outcome.

According to Cosmo, dating expert Krysta Monet said, “This means some tough conversations have to be had hopefully sooner rather than later to ensure you don’t find yourself two years down the road still wondering ‘what are we?'”

The DTR discussion should take place in a setting that is both comfortable and intimate for all parties involved.

Being “curved” means being turned down.

“Ghosting” is a term used to describe someone who has completely vanished from a partnership without a trace.

There has been no further contact or explanation.

The time between initiating a romantic relationship and the DTR conversation is referred to as the “talking” stage of a relationship.

When someone is “thirsty,” they are desperate or desiring something.

