In the 1980s, Jim Carrey lost this iconic hero role to Tom Cruise.

Jim Carrey rose to prominence as one of the most well-known actors of the 1990s.

However, the actor did not begin the decade in such a manner.

In fact, it wasn’t until 1994 that he got his big break.

In the early 1990s, many of his peers were already starring in one blockbuster after another.

Carrey once competed with one of these stars, Tom Cruise, for a leading role in a cult classic from the 1980s.

Carrey continued to perform stand-up comedy in the early 1980s.

During this time, he appeared in a few Hollywood films, including The Duck Factory on TV and Lauren Hutton’s Once Bitten in 1985.

Carrey didn’t start landing major supporting roles until the late 1980s, in films like Peggy Sue Got Married and the Dirty Harry sequel The Dead Pool.

Meanwhile, in the mid-1980s, Cruise’s career was already on the rise.

Many saw Cruise as the next big thing after the success of Risky Business and The Outsiders in 1983.

And it all came to a head in 1986 with the box office smash Top Gun.

However, just before he felt the “need for speed,” Cruise beat Carrey to a dark fantasy adventure that would later garner a devoted fan base.

Jim Carrey has backed out of a reunion with the director of ‘Batman Forever.’

In director Ridley Scott’s 1985 film Legend, he played Jack O’ the Green.

Carrey was one of several actors in the running for the heroic starring role, according to Vulture, including Robert Downey Jr. and Johnny Depp.

Carrey’s reputation as a strictly comedic actor, on the other hand, is unlikely to have aided his chances of landing Legend.

With Carrey playing Jack, it’s impossible to say how Legend would have turned out.

Despite the fact that Cruise was primed and ready to play a romantic lead, the film underwhelmed at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film only made (dollar)15 million in theaters, falling short of its (dollar)25 million production budget.

Legend eventually became a cult classic, thanks to Cruise’s subsequent success and Tim Curry’s portrayal of the villainous Lord of Darkness.

Carrey, on the other hand, did not have a difficult time.

The actor’s career took off in the 1990s, and he went on to have a string of hits for the rest of his life.

Despite this, many Carrey fans hailed Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020 as a sort of comeback for the actor.

