In the absence of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino is “surprised” that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola did not return.

That’s not the case.

Although Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s decision to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation opened the door for his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola to return, her co-stars are split on her decision to stay away.

“We comment on each other’s pictures here and there, then randomly we will be, like, ‘Are you coming back to the show? And it’s always just, like, ‘No,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview on Wednesday, January 5.

‘Certainly not.’

Fans first saw Sammi, 34, when she joined the original Jersey Shore cast in 2009.

When Sammi and Ronnie, 36, began dating, their on-again, off-again relationship became a major plot point on the reality show until it wrapped in 2012.

The jewelry designer did not return for the Jersey Shore spinoff series, which premiered in 2018, following their 2014 split.

“Everyone was invited, but Sammi was the only one who declined.

She didn’t want to be around Ronnie, which was one of the main reasons, according to a source at the time.

“She’d been living her life away from the television and didn’t want to change.”

Although Sammi has declined to appear in the spinoff, her former co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told Us that “you never know” when it comes to a possible return, saying, “I’m surprised she hasn’t come back yet or maybe she’s not gonna surprise us on a vacation now that Ronnie’s not here.”

After two years of dating, Sammi got engaged to Christian Biscardi in 2020, following her departure from reality television.

In July 2021, the MTV personality confirmed that the couple had split up.

Sammi shared a photo of Justin May, a new man in her life, with her followers four months later.

Ronnie, on the other hand, made headlines in April 2021 when he was arrested for allegedly domestic violence.

His legal team told Us a month later that he would be seeking medical treatment for “psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time.”

Ronnie had stated his intention at the time.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Mike Sorrentino Is ‘Surprised’ Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Didn’t Return Amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Absence