In the absence of Sylvie Brett, Violet and Hawkins will spend more time together in Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire.’

Violet and Hawkins Will Spend More Time Together in the Absence of Sylvie Brett on ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

A new character was introduced in Season 10 of Chicago Fire, who could complicate any future romance between Violet Mikami and Blake Gallo.

Violet has piqued the interest of Chief Evan Hawkins, and the two will now spend more time together than they have in the past.

Gallo, who has already noticed the pair’s friendly interactions, will be furious.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 Episode 10 of Chicago Fire.]

Violet, played by Hanako Greensmith, was promoted to a series regular in Season 10 of Chicago Fire.

She works as a paramedic alongside Sylvie Brett, and the two get along swimmingly.

In episode 10, Brett tells Violet about going to see Matt Casey, who has relocated to Oregon to look after Ben and Griffin.

Kara Killmer does not appear to be leaving the show permanently, thankfully.

There have been no reports of Killmer leaving Chicago Fire Season 10 according to one Chicago Center.

Her visit to Casey will most likely be brief, but it will provide Violet and Hawkins with an opportunity to spend more time together.

(hashtag)OneChicagopic.twitter.comFpjiYTrdgp Thanks for watching, ChiHards! What surprised you the most tonight?

In Chicago Fire Season 10, Violet is looking forward to Brett’s visit to her boyfriend.

In episode 10, however, she can’t help but lament the fact that in Brett’s absence, she will be paired with a floater.

Violet is then surprised to learn that the floater will be none other than Chief Hawkins himself.

Hawkins is the paramedic Field Chief who was first introduced to Sylvie Brett in order to reprimand her for breaking protocol.

Hawkins was crucial in getting Brett’s paramedicine program off the ground, despite his strict demeanor at first.

Violet has also gotten his undivided attention.

Gallo has noticed Violet and Hawkins’ chemistry, and he isn’t pleased.

In Chicago Fire Season 10, Violet and Blake have both attempted to confess their feelings for one another at various times.

They were, however, constantly interrupted by one another.

Gallo was not pleased to learn that Hawkins would be Violet’s new floater.

Gallo is perplexed as to why a paramedic chief is accompanying an ambulance ride.

When Pelham inquires about it, Gallo quickly responds that it is “just an observation.”

Hawkins, instead of tearing them apart,…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Thanks for watching, ChiHards! What shocked you the most tonight? #OneChicagopic.twitter.com/FpjiYTrdgp — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 9, 2021