In the aftermath of Steve Burton’s firing, ‘General Hospital’ has no plans to recast Jason Morgan.

When General Hospital’s Steve Burton was fired, there was a lot of talk about who might replace him.

Trevor St. was rumored to be involved, according to reliable sources.

John would be a strong contender to take over Burton’s role as Jason Morgan.

Burton played Jason on and off for more than 30 years, until he was fired for good after failing to comply with ABC’s vaccine mandate.

However, sources have confirmed that Burton’s role will not be cast — and that Jason Morgan is effectively dead.

Steve Burton confirmed he was fired from General Hospital in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on November 23.

“Hey guys,” he said. “I know there have been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital.”

“I also wanted you to hear it directly from me.”

Due to the vaccine mandate, [the production]had to let me go.

I applied for my religious and medical exemptions.

And both of those requests were turned down.”

When he applied for the medical and religious exemptions in question, Burton, on the other hand, didn’t make it clear.

Burton was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August 2021, forcing him to take a break from the production.

Soaps.com spoke with General Hospital executives about what will happen to Jason Morgan in the upcoming episodes.

While they were careful not to reveal too much about what will happen on Cassadine Island, it was eventually revealed that Jason was, for all intents and purposes, killed off.

This sparked rumors that Trevor St.

John, who is best known for his role on One Life to Live, would take over the role.

Burton and St. Louis are two of the most famous cities in the United

John bears a striking resemblance to one another.

It would be simple to have St.

John assumes the role and acts as if nothing happened — or claims to have undergone plastic surgery.

Even if the investigation doesn’t lead to the conclusion that “plastic surgery” was used, it wouldn’t be the first time someone completely different stepped into a role with no explanation.

Take Charles Shaughnessy, for example…

