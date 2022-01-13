In the aftermath of the Rust movie shooting, Alec Baldwin is ‘REFUSING’ to hand over his phone to cops, according to police.

In the aftermath of the Rust film shooting, Alec Baldwin is ‘REFUSING’ to hand over his phone to cops, according to police.

On December 16, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for Baldwin’s phone and its contents.

Baldwin’s attorney acknowledged receipt of the warrant, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, but Baldwin “had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search,” prompting cops to seek assistance from the District Attorney’s Office.

“The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office was informed on December 20, 2021, that the Santa Fe District Attorney was in talks with Mr.

The phone and its contents will be retrieved with the permission of Baldwin’s attorney, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The cell phone has not been handed over to authorities as of yet.”

Halyna Hutchins, 42, died as a result of her injuries, while director Joel Souza was fighting for his life after a prop gun malfunctioned.

Following the accident, police interrogated Baldwin, who was photographed sobbing outside a Santa Fe police station.

On the set of his new Western film, Rust, Alec was filming a scene in which he had to fire a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks.

However, tragedy struck when the gun fired shrapnel or a bullet, striking two people on set, including Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography.

Halyna was airlifted to a hospital shortly after the incident, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Joel Souza, who was shot as well, was transported to the hospital.

Later that night, he was treated and released.

The LA Times reported that a half-dozen camera crew members had walked off the set earlier that day to protest working conditions.

Hutchins had also been lobbying for safer working conditions for her crew, according to a crew member.

Officials confirmed that the shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch, just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, occurred in the middle of a scene that was either being rehearsed or being filmed, with the incident possibly being captured on camera.

According to Deadline, the TV and movie star was “unaware” of the type of ammunition in the gun.

However, an email from IATSE Local 44 confirmed that the prop did indeed contain a “live round” of ammunition.

According to Insider, “a live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza.”

