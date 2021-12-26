In the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson scandal, Khloe Kardashian’s rival Jordyn Woods receives a new (dollar)150K CAR from boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

As Tristan feuds with his new baby mama, Khloe’s nemesis was recently spotted wearing a sexy sheer dress and flaunting her flawless clear skin.

Jordyn, 24, posed in her new Porsche Taycan while dressed in Christmas pajamas.

Jordyn was reportedly given a Louis Vuitton jacket in addition to the brown luxury car, which was topped with a white bow.

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!!” Jordyn wrote on Instagram.

“My forever Santa!! I love you! I’m speechless! You never fail to make me feel like a queen!” she exclaimed about her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl, her 26-year-old basketball player boyfriend, seemed to be able to read her mind when it came to selecting the ideal gift.

“WTF THE BROWN we discussed!?!? With rose gold too!?!?” Jordyn wrote.

“I’m so sorry Covid prevented us from being together on Christmas for the second year in a row, but your presence was felt,” she continued.

Jordyn appeared to have moved on from any feelings she might have had for Tristan, according to her fans.

“That man is in love with you girl,” one wrote, while another said, “Karl showed tf out.”

“Get married already!” exclaimed a third, who could already hear wedding bells.

After losing her friendship with the Kardashians over her cheating scandal, Jordyn ditched the glam for a natural makeup free look on Christmas Eve.

Despite the fact that Jordyn Woods appears to have moved on with her new boyfriend, the model has been sharing sexy thirst traps amid Tristan Thompson’s numerous scandalous “affairs.”

On Thursday, Jordyn shared an intimate selfie without makeup on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, the young actress is seen resting on her pillow in only a bra, displaying her natural beauty.

As the camera panned up and down her face, the influencer blinked into the lens, revealing her wavy hair and long eyelashes.

The designer dazzled in a white sheer mini dress and strap-y red stiletto heels earlier this week.

Jordyn wore a cardigan that hung loosely on her shoulders and posed in various positions on a porch outside against a golden hour sunset.

“My presence is a present,” she captioned the photo.

Fans complimented the model, with one writing, “Stunner,” and another writing, “Sexy.”

“Jordyn for the win every time,” said a third commentator.

Until the “make out” scandal, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

