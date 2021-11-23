In the aftermath of Young Dolph’s murder, Ice-T claims that being a rapper is the most “dangerous occupation.”

In the wake of Young Dolph’s murder, Ice-T claims that being a rapper is the most “dangerous occupation.”

Many people are speaking out against senseless violence in Black and brown communities, as well as in hip hop culture, as fans and loved ones of Young Dolph mourn his untimely death.

Dolph is the latest rapper to be gunned down, following rappers Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke.

Ice T, star of Law and Order: SVU, is no stranger to the streets.

He used hip hop to change his life and become a pioneer of gangster rap.

Music, according to the rapper-turned-actor, has improved his life.

Though he admits that street life is risky, he now believes that being a rapper is riskier than selling drugs or engaging in criminal activity.

Rappers, according to Ice-T, have a target on their backs because of jealousy.

Related: Who is Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s girlfriend, and how many children do they have?

In the aftermath of Dolph’s murder, he took to Twitter to express his feelings about the dangers that hip-hop artists face.

“ICE COLD FACT: When I was younger, the most dangerous occupation was being a drug dealer.

He tweeted, “Now it appears that being a rapper is… smh No cap.”

He also shared a video clip of fellow Boosie talking about rappers being killed in their hometowns in another tweet.

In the video clip, Boosie says, “Most rappers die in their own city.”

“It’s a proven fact.”

And, you know, you have haters who went to the same school as you and are upset because they were in third grade with you but don’t have the same drive as you.

You know they despise you for no apparent reason.

They despise you because of your success.”

On Wednesday, November 1st,

17, Dolph was fatally shot by two unknown assailants while waiting for cookies in a local Memphis bakery.

Dolph was only in town for a few days, according to reports, to host a turkey drive for those in need of Thanksgiving dinner.

Why is Yo Gotti a Person of Interest in the Young Dolph Shooting on Tuesday?

At the time of the shooting, three bakery employees were on the job.

According to reports, the rapper was on the phone and had no idea what was about to happen when the shooters approached and opened fire from…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.