In the Amazon Prime commercial, who is playing Medusa?

Amazon has aired a slew of commercials for its Amazon Prime services over the years.

“Medusa Makes Friends,” their newest song, features the Greek goddess Medusa, who is known for turning those who gaze into her eyes into stone.

Medusa is seen in a new Amazon Prime commercial purchasing new sunglasses to show off her playful side.

“Medusa was cursed with a terrible curse.

“I mean, turning people to stone was a bit of a buzzkill, right?” said the commercial’s narrator.

“So, clever girl, she ordered sunglasses for Prime one-day delivery.

People have discovered that once they get to know her, she is actually quite amusing.”

Jesi Le Rae is the actress who played the viral role.

Nicki Minaj’s song “Chun-Li,” from her 2018 album Queen, is also featured in the commercial.

Rae, who was born on October 8, 1990, has appeared in a number of films, including Westworld, Lazarus, and Ballers.

She has also appeared in music videos for The Weeknd’s “Often,” Katy Perry’s “Harley in Hawaii,” Demi Lovato’s “Cool for the Summer,” and Usher’s “She Came to Give It to You,” which features Nicki Minaj and Pharrell Williams.

Rae also models and was featured on the 2019 Q2 Freedom of Speech cover of Playboy.

“I’m pretty proud of all of the achievements,” Rae told VoyageLA in 2019. “Either because I worked with friends I’ve grown up with in the industry with, or because it made a significant impact.”

“I believe my work ethic, team respect, and direct honesty set me apart from the competition.

I try to be a jack of all trades so I can bring a diverse set of skills to the table.”

In the Apple commercial “Motion,” Rae was also seen.