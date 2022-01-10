In the bathroom, I noticed a clump of blonde hair that had been cut off by a girl to warn me that my boyfriend was cheating on me.

In the bathroom, I noticed a clump of blonde hair that had been cut off to warn me that my boyfriend was cheating.

A WOMAN described how she discovered a clump of blonde hair in her bathroom, leading her to believe her partner was cheating.

When she confronted him about it, he first claimed it was their brown-haired dog’s hair, then claimed it was his own, despite the fact that he was also a brunette.

The clump appeared to have been snipped with scissors.

After comparing it to her own, she concluded that it had been intentionally chopped off to inform her that her husband was cheating on her.

She thought he’d brought someone over, but when she found out he had a girlfriend, she chopped off a chunk of her hair to allow her to find it and learn the truth.

She then shared a video of her text conversation with her boyfriend, in which she confronted him.

He claimed it belonged to their brown and white-haired dog at first during the texts.

After a second question, he claimed it was his and that he had left it behind when he went for a haircut.

But, like her, he’s a brunette.

In a third video, the woman describes how she confronted him and asked him about it when he returned home, but he simply ignored her.

She insisted on going to the gym with him, pressing the issue further.

He explained that he didn’t want her to come because he was already planning on going with his friends.

She claimed to be suspicious because none of his friends went to the gym.

After she became suspicious, he turned off his location, making it impossible for her to know where he was.

Many people agreed that he was acting suspiciously in the comment sections of her videos.

“Whoever left the hair committed to the cut and you seeing it,” one person wrote.

It’s hard to see a few blonde hairs, but that’s a clump.”

“He’s obviously guilty,” said a second person.

He would be much more concerned with resolving the situation you believe is occurring if he wasn’t.”

“A man who truly cares about you will be compassionate about how you’re feeling,” a third said.

It’s raising red flags, whether he cheated or not.”

