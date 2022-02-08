In the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Super Bowl commercial, who stars?

To promote its new big, bold, and loud flavors, BUD Light Seltzer Hard Soda produced a Super Bowl commercial.

The company made it a point to include a celebrity chef with a personality as outspoken as its product.

The Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Super Bowl commercial begins with a group of friends at a party opening a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

When the commercial ends, celebrity chef Guy Fieri appears on screens and holograms across the city to make an important announcement.

“Citizens, there’s a new flavor in town,” he says in his announcement.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda is the loudest flavor I’ve ever tasted.”

Bud Light Seltzer, according to Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing, is all about big, bold, and loud flavors, so Guy Fieri was the best choice for the brand’s Super Bowl commercial.

“Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the (hashtag)1 draft pick,” Guy Fieri said about his involvement in the commercial.

Guy Fieri, a popular chef and author, was born on January 22, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio.

He is also an Emmy Award-winning TV host and the owner of a number of restaurant concepts around the world.

In 2019, he became one of only three chefs to be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of around (dollar)50 million as of February 2022.

His restaurants, TV shows, and brand deals are his main sources of income.

