In the child pornography trial of Josh Duggar, a jury has reached a decision.

A jury in the Josh Duggar child pornography trial has reached a decision.

According to CBS News, Josh Duggar was found guilty of two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

After a week of deliberation, the jury in the federal case against the former 19 Kids and Counting star returned a guilty verdict on Thursday.

On each count, the former reality star faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to (dollar)250,000.

Prosecutors claimed Duggar used his workplace computer to download child sexual abuse materials, some of which depicted sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

The prosecution rested its case Monday and the defense rested Tuesday in the federal trial in Arkansas, which began last week.

The jury met on Wednesday to try to reach a decision, but they were unable to do so by the end of the day, causing the proceedings to be extended into Thursday.

Defense witness and forensic computer analyst Michele Bush testified that the child sexual abuse materials found on Duggar’s computer could have been downloaded or remotely placed onto the workplace computer.

According to KNWA-TV, Bush’s credibility was questioned when she admitted to prosecutors that the 10 years of experience she claimed as a forensic computer analyst included time spent as a college student. Bush was also grilled by the prosecution over her claim that she had testified in court as an expert witness numerous times, admitting under questioning that the Duggar case may have been her first.

According to PEOPLE, a Duggar family friend testified that the former reality star admitted to molesting four young girls in 2003. Duggar’s attorneys argued in a pre-trial hearing that testimony about the molestations shouldn’t be allowed because Duggar’s previous confessions were made in the context of “spiritual counseling,” and thus shielded by the religious privilege between clergy and parishioners.

TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after the molestation scandal broke in 2015, and replaced it with Counting On, a spinoff about the Duggar family that didn’t feature the disgraced family member.

Duggar publicly apologized in 2015 for his pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna Duggar, who gave birth to their seventh child last month.

Josh Duggar Jury Delivers Verdict in Child Pornography Trial