In the Christmas special, ‘When Hope Calls,’ Jack (Daniel Lissing) Has a Sweet Message for Elizabeth.

During the Christmas special, a special visitor arrived in Brookfield, and it wasn’t Abigail Stanton (Lori Loughlin).

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, which aired in December, featured Jack Thornton from When Calls the Heart.

The late mountie reunited with an old friend, Abigail, and sent a heartfelt message to his wife, Elizabeth.

Jack’s ‘When Hope Calls’ return will ‘honor Elizabeth’s storyline,’ according to ‘When Calls the Heart’ alum Daniel Lissing.

Hearties weren’t surprised to see Jack in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas because they’d known for months that his character would be back for the show’s second season premiere.

Few, however, could have predicted the message he gave Abigail during his brief visit, which took place during a dream sequence.

Abigail, who had arrived in Brookfield to deliver a troubled boy named Roy to Lillian’s orphanage, was standing outside the town’s post office when she spotted Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka).

When Calls the Heart Season 5 ended, however, it was Jack who died.

“I’ve missed you,” Jack tells Abigail, who responds with a hug.

Jack claims he has no idea what’s going on, but he requests that his old friend deliver a message to his widow, who has recently begun a new relationship with Lucas Bouchard.

“Can you get a message to Elizabeth for me, Abigail?” he asks.

“Will you please tell her that I’m glad she’s moving on with her life, and that she’s doing an excellent job with Little Jack, and I couldn’t be more proud of them both?”

“Oh, Jack,” Abigail responds, “there’s so much she wants to tell you.”

After that, Jack asks Abigail to tell Elizabeth that “true love never dies,” then walks away and vanishes into thin air.

