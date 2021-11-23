In the clip No Way Home, Zendaya reacts to Spider-Man Breaking the Multiverse.

In a new clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya’s MJ discusses Peter Parker’s breaking of the multiverse.

Last week, the movie starring Tom Holland released its second trailer, reintroducing classic Spider-Man villains like Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, as well as the already-confirmed Doctor Octopus.

The plot revolves around Spider-Man seeking the assistance of Doctor Strange in order to conceal his true identity.

Unfortunately, the web-slinger’s interference creates a rift in the multiverse, allowing the villains to invade their world.

MJ gives Spider-Man some advice in a scene from the third SonyMarvel film.

After Peter tells MJ that after being bitten by a radioactive spider, he’s only ever felt normal for one week, and it’s the week he revealed his secret identity to her.

We’re greeted by the almost-Sinister Six after seeing Spidey and MJ being chased by news helicopters and Doctor Strange’s spell being broken.

“You’re thinking, ‘Hey, I’m about to do something that could break the universe,’ run it by us next time,” MJ mocks Peter at the end of the video.

Before you break the universe, get a second opinion.

(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17th.

Spider-Monday, November 29th, tickets go on sale. pic.twitter.comLCBlnkgoiM

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, MJ makes her first appearance.

After being referred to as “Michelle” throughout the film, she revealed her true identity as Mary Jane, aka MJ, in the final moments.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, MJ discovers that Spidey is actually Peter Parker.

Thanks to Mysterio’s machinations from beyond the grave, the entire world would learn of this fact when J Jonah Jameson of the Daily Bugle broke the news.

When Zendaya fell in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, there was a nod to Gwen Stacy’s death.

Spider-Man dove to save his lady love, but the footage was cut off, leaving MJ’s fate up in the air.

This was similar to what happened to Gwen Stacy in the comics when Spider-Man and the Green Goblin battled high above a New York bridge.

Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which recreated this scene.

The only question is whether MJ will face the same fate.

Let us know what you think of Zendaya’s Spider-Man zinger in the comments section.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]