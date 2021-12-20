In the commercial for Caesars Sportsbook, who is Cleopatra?

Halle Berry stars as Cleopatra in the latest Caesars Sportsbook commercial.

Berry used her Instagram account to show off behind-the-scenes footage of her transformation for the role.

Berry, 55, shared the photo with her 7.2 million Instagram followers, which also included JB Smoove, her co-star.

In a golden gown with a plunging neckline, the Hollywood A-lister and former Bond girl wowed.

Berry is seen being attended to by a variety of stylists and beauticians in the 30-second clip.

Berry is also seen wearing Cleopatra’s famous dark, coal-lined eyeliner and golden eye shadow.

The actress’s lips were glossed by make-up artist Jorge Monroy.

Her ensemble is completed with some eye-catching jewelry.

The Catwoman actress completed her stunning ensemble with a pair of gold peep-toe heels.

Berry’s Instagram post was accompanied by Chloe Bailey’s song Have Mercy.

“… she bad” and three star emojis were captioned on the photos.

According to IMDB, Berry is currently working on two films, Moonfall and The Mothership, both of which are set to be released next year.

The commercial was created for the American television market.

As a result, it can be seen on television.

You can also watch it on YouTube if you don’t want to wait for it to load or sit through the commercial breaks.