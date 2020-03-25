In the death of Borja Domecq: Jandilla, a nursery of brave blood

Grandson, son, brother and father of ranchers. Four generations under the guiding thread of wild blood. With

Borja Domecq Solís,

struck down by the terrible coronavirus, a key link in the history of livestock fighting disappears. Jandillas have been, and are, bulls with their own personality for decades, horns of imposing trapío admired by fans and demanded by the leading bullfighting figures for the most committed afternoons at major fairs.

Borja Domecq took control of the livestock acquired by his grandfather, the legendary Juan Pedro Domecq and Núñez de Villavicencio, when his brother Fernando Domecq, recently deceased, formed the currency of Zalduendo. Since the mid-eighties, he has been solely responsible for an iron that has achieved a balance between bravery, caste and quality in the attacks. He never gave up that brave blood that thrills in the squares, it was his reason for being as a rancher and in that effort he always remained. He learned from his father, Juan Pedro Domecq y Díez, along with his brothers Fernando and Juan Pedro, the love for the bull. The illusion, passion and dedication for the breeding of bravo can summarize his life in the field. University-educated, he never turned his face to the scientific and technological advances that he had within his reach in livestock matters.

Where the Jandilla bulls were announced, there was Borja Domecq to stand up to the fans, to whom he wasted knowledge and sympathy, always accessible to a lively gathering. And the cherished jandillas, the domecq encastados, heirs of those cows and stallions of the Marqués de Tamarón and Conde de la Corte with whom his grandfather founded the cattle ranch, have been present season after season in the most important squares, always fought by bullfighters most outstanding of the moment. In addition to the triumphs in the bullring, Jandilla has been a nursery for many other cattle ranches in Campo Bravo, the most important being that of Fuente Ymbro.

As a result of his marriage to Fátima Noguera he had two children, Fátima and Borja, whose name he created in 2002 a new currency, Vegahermosa, which maintains the same fit as Jandilla. And at the end of 2016 the cattle ranch passed into the hands of his son, who has been running it since then, without this entailing a definitive withdrawal.

Thus, among the many afternoons of glory that he lived in the squares, one of the most impactful was at the April Fair last year. A great bullfight supposed the consecration of Pablo Aguado in the Maestranza. Sevillian cut four ears on a day already marked in gold letters in the history of the Baratillo arena. Borja Domecq’s last satisfaction, but surely not the last of the currency to which he devoted his life. .