In the ‘Deathly Hallows,’ Daniel Radcliffe says he was ‘An Absolute Dick’ to Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The Harry Potter film franchise is a collection of fantasy films that has a worldwide following.

Despite the fact that the franchise’s final film was released in 2011, fans continue to return to the movies for nostalgia and joy.

The stars of the series recently reunited for a reunion special on HBO Max, where they reminisced about their experiences making the movies as a special treat for fans.

Although the young stars of the franchise are undeniably close, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, admitted to acting like an “absolute dick” in front of his co-stars on one particular occasion.

Return to Hogwarts is a reunion special that celebrates the Harry Potter film franchise’s legacy and features exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger, Grint, who played Ron Weasley, and Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, discussed their experiences growing up on the set of the Harry Potter films, saying that they are still as close as they were when they first met.

Radcliffe revealed in the HBO special that he couldn’t stop himself from teasing Watson and Grint mercilessly on set.

According to Insider, it all started when Watson and Grint had to share their big onscreen kiss as Hermione and Ron in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

When Radcliffe arrived on set to watch the scene being filmed, he joked that he was an “absolute dick.”

“I didn’t make it any better,” Radcliffe said, “because I’ve been told that I was just being a jerk about it and was like, ‘I’m going to come on set and watch you guys kiss.'”

Emma Watson added, “I’m sorry about that, guys,” joking that “everyone wanted to be on set for it.”

“This is going to be good, guys,” everyone said.

