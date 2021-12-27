In the Disney film Encanto, who plays Bruno?

Encanto, a Disney animated film, has gotten a lot of buzz for its unique animation style.

Many talented actors are in the cast, including the actor who provides the voice of Bruno, who is already a fan favorite.

The film follows the Madrigals, a magical family who live in the Colombian mountains in the village of Encanto.

Alma is the family’s matriarch, with four children: Pepa, Julieta, Bruno, and Mirabel.

Every child in the Madrigal family is given a special gift, which they are to use to help the people of their village.

Mirabel, on the other hand, does not appear to have received a gift.

When the magic surrounding the Encanto is threatened, Mirabel may finally discover her gift.

Encanto has received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Animated.

In Encanto, John Leguizamo plays Bruno.

Bruno possesses the gift of foresight.

Bruno, the Madrigal family’s only son, is known as the family’s black sheep.

Colombian-born actor Leguizamo is 57 years old.

In 1998, he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for the TV special John Leguizamo: Freak.

John Leguizamo is a comedian, actor, producer, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States.

Aside from Encanto, he has appeared in a number of other films, including:

He’s appeared on the following shows:

Encanto is only available on Disney(plus) at the moment.

The monthly subscription costs (dollar)7.99 and the annual subscription costs (dollar)79.99.

