In the dramatic Season 4B trailer for ‘Grown-ish,’ Zoey gets caught between Aaron and Luka.

The Cal U gang is back for the rest of their senior year, and the shenanigans appear to be in full swing! Freeform has released the trailer for part two of Grown-ish’s fourth season, and it picks up right where fans left off in the September midseason finale, “You Beat Me to the Punch.”

The group of eight (minus Halle Bailey’s Skye, who is still filming Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas) must deal with the consequences of the luau’s explosive events.

As Zoey finds herself in a familiar situation, caught between Luka and Aaron while juggling her love life and career in fashion, Aaron must take responsibility for his volatile actions at the party.

After the luau, Ana and Vivek must deal with their sultry hookup, and the “will they or won’t they” vibes are strong with the pair.

While Nomi tries to find a way to include Phil in their daughter’s life, Jazz struggles with her feelings for Des and her mounting depression.

Will the group be able to overcome their rocky present in time to welcome bright futures, or will they be thrown off track?

The second half of Grown-ish’s fourth season will premiere in January.

27 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform, with a follow-up on Hulu the next day.

