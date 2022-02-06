In the dressing room, Adele trades Marlboro Gold packs and chewing gum for Percy Pig sweets, fruit, and PG Tips.

In exchange for Percy Pig sweets, fruit, and PG Tips in the dressing room, Adele trades packs of Marlboro Gold and chewing gum for Percy Pig sweets, fruit, and PG Tips.

Adele’s Brit Awards dressing room would have been hilarious a few years ago.

However, since becoming a mother and relocating to the United States, her rider requests resemble those of a mother’s table at a children’s party rather than those of a showbiz megastar.

We can reveal that the Easy On Me singer has swapped Marlboro Gold packs for Percy Pig sweets, fruit, and PG Tips.

Oh, and a small amount of plonk.

Adele has given her shopping list to the Brits staff as she prepares to perform at the event on Tuesday night at London’s O2 Arena.

“Back in the day, Adele’s dressing room would have been a right knees-up,” a source told us, “but now it couldn’t be any more different.”

“She still enjoys wine, but she is much more selective in her other choices.”

“There’s a lot of pressure on her for Tuesday’s show, so she’s not going to be boozing ahead of time,” the source added, referring to the recent uproar over her last-minute cancellation of her Las Vegas shows.

“She understands how disappointing Vegas was for fans, and she wants to make amends.”

A leaked rider sheet from her 21 tour in 2011, the year before she gave birth to son Angelo with now-ex-husband Simon Konecki, included a Marlboro Lights 20-pack, disposable lighter, and “assortment of chewing gum.”

She gave up smoking later that year after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage, though she later admitted that it made her voice “weaker.”

Adele’s appearance at the Brits comes after she abruptly canceled a run of Vegas shows at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum just 24 hours before the first show.

She blamed “delivery delays” and Covid, but backstage sources claimed there were disagreements about the shows’ staging.

According to Vegas insiders, it’s now unclear when they’ll proceed.

“The schedule is filling up, so her return would be at the earliest in October,” one source said.

But it’s more likely to be 2023, as talks about her return are still a long way off.”

Then it’s time to start stockpiling Percy Pigs and PG Tips.

BILLIE EILISH began her world tour in New Orleans on Friday night, just days before the Brit Awards, where she will compete for Best International Artist and Best International Song.

At the Smoothie King Center, the Bad Guys singer flaunted her new dyed black hairdo – as well as a bloodied knee – while performing hits like Bury A Friend and Ocean Eyes, as well as songs from her latest album, Happier Than Ever.

She’s a…

