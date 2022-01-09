In the East End, a new Glasgow Food Warehouse supermarket may open.

East End may see the opening of a new Glasgow Food Warehouse supermarket.

The national retailer, which has a number of locations in Glasgow, allows customers to buy in bulk.

If plans are approved, a new Food Warehouse store could open in Glasgow’s East End.

The owners of the Forge Retail Park are seeking permission to allow the Iceland chain to open a store at the shopping destination on Biggar Street.

One of the fastest-growing British supermarkets, The Food Warehouse, aims to provide customers with the opportunity to buy in bulk as part of a wholesale experience.

The retail park owners are constantly seeking to minimize vacancies and diversify the mix of uses and range of tenants, according to a planning statement filed with Glasgow City Council.

This application is for Unit 5, which has been unoccupied since July 25, 2020.”

“The proposal seeks to deliver additional food retail floorspace to allow the occupation of Unit 5 by Food Warehouse,” according to a statement from agent Zander Planning.

“The unit is 936 square meters in size, with a 200-square-meter non-trading mezzanine.”

The unit’s total floorspace will thus be 1136 square metres.”

The Forge Unit Trust has applied to change a planning condition so that more food sales floorspace can be added to the unit in question.

The planning statement stated that the Forge Retail Park is the best location for the store because there are no suitable or available alternative sites in the area.

The proposal will “improve customer choice” and provide more “employment opportunities,” according to the agent.

On the application, the council has yet to make a decision.