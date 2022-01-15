In the ‘Eazy’ track, Kanye West makes a reference to Kim Kardashian and says he wants to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s A**.’

In the ‘Eazy’ track, Kanye West mentions Kim Kardashian and says he wants to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s A**.’

Kanye “Ye” West’s new song is out now, and it’s full of references to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s new beau, is also a target for the rapper.

In “Eazy,” the 44-year-old rapper collaborated with The Game to conjure up his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian West, their four children, the SNL comedian, and his new flame, Julia Fox.

“We havin’ the best divorce ever,” Ye raps in the second verse.

If we have to go to court, we’ll go together.

Pick up your sister and we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

However, the lyric that raises eyebrows appears later in his verse.

“God saved me from that crash,” Kanye spits, referring to his near-fatal car accident in 2002.

“Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” a woman’s voice eerily similar to Kardashian West’s echoes, “Who?”

Kanye also mentions his children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, as well as the home he purchased in December on the same street as Kardashian West’s.

“Today I watched four kids for about five hours…

Stop taking credit for the kids when the cameras are watching them.

I bought the house next door from the noncustodial father.

What do you think the point of being truly wealthy is? If you give ’em everything, they will only want more.

You guys need to do some chores because you’re boujee and unruly.

This isn’t your mama’s house, rich-a** kids.

Get that Top Ramen out by climbing on your brother’s shoulders.”

“And my new b**** bad, I know Illuminati mad,” West said of Fox. West and Fox have been spending a lot of time together recently.

West spoke with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee just hours before the new song was released, and he revealed some details about his feelings about Kardashian West’s budding romance with Davidson.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everyone’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool?'” he wondered.

“I’m all about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, you know, my.

