In the ‘Eazy’ track, Kanye West makes a reference to Kim Kardashian and threatens Pete Davidson.

In the ‘Eazy’ track, Kanye West mentions Kim Kardashian and threatens Pete Davidson.

Kanye “Ye” West’s new song is out now, and it’s full of references to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Pete Davidson, Kardashian’s new beau, is also a target for the rapper.

In “Eazy,” the 44-year-old rapper collaborated with The Game to conjure up his ongoing divorce from Kardashian West, their four children, the SNL comic, and his new flame, Julia Fox.

“We got the best divorce ever,” Ye raps in the second verse.

We’ll all go to court together if we have to.

Pick up your sister, and we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

However, his verse ends with a lyric that raises eyebrows.

“God saved me from that crash,” Kanye spits, referring to his near-fatal car accident in 2002.

“Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” a woman’s voice eerily similar to Kardashian West’s echoes, “Who?”

(hashtag)Eazy (hashtag)KanyeWest (hashtag)thegamepic.twitter.comHoagFZhjCU

Kanye also mentions his children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, as well as the home he purchased in December on the same street as Kardashian West’s.

“Today, I watched four kids for about five hours…

Stop taking credit for what the cameras are watching.

I bought the house next door from the noncustodial father.

What do you think the point of being truly wealthy is? If you give ’em everything, they will only want more.

You’re all boujee and unruly, and you need to clean up your act.

This isn’t your mama’s house, rich-a** kids.

Climb on your brother’s shoulders and pull out that Top Ramen.”

Eazy is out now https://t.coWLgmPkzLskpic.twitter.comBBEfcGw4qw. @thegame and @kanyewest have reunited!

“And my new b**** bad, I know Illuminati mad,” West said of Fox. West and Fox have been spending a lot of time together recently.

West spoke to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee just hours before the new song was released, and he revealed some details about his feelings about Kardashian West’s budding romance with Davidson.

“How are you going to bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everyone’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool,'” he wondered.

“It’s about family, you know, just me and my kids parenting and, you know, my.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Kanye West References Kim Kardashian and Threatens Pete Davidson in ‘Eazy’ Track