In the family Christmas card, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their family’s Christmas card on Thursday, complete with the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana, and their 2-year-old son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry are both wearing jeans in the casual photo — the duke’s even have a rip at the knee! — and are adoringly looking at their baby daughter, who is dressed in a white gown and smiling down at her proud parents.

Archie, the couple’s firstborn son, is pictured sitting on his father’s knee, wearing a white shirt and jeans and going barefoot for the photo.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the photo, as well as the couple’s engagement and wedding photos.

The photo was taken at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California, during the summer.

“We welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world this year, 2021,” the couple wrote on their card.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

We have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families from those being relocated from Afghanistan, as well as American families in need of paid parental leave as we look forward to 2022.”

Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave for All, PL(plus)US, and the Marshall Plan for Moms are just a few of the organizations that are involved.

Since Lilibet’s birth in June, the couple hasn’t shared a photo of her.

They’ve also kept most photos of Archie out of the public eye, preferring to use images of him that don’t show his face.

