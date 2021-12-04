In the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, Paul Walker wanted to kill off his character.

Since the beginning of the Fast and Furious franchise, Paul Walker was arguably the face of it.

The actor is credited with the franchise’s inception, and he appeared in all but the third film before his death.

Walker, on the other hand, wanted out of the mega-blockbuster series at one point.

He was so enamored with his character that he requested that he be killed off early.

Paul Walker admitted to struggling with the franchise’s evolution, despite being pleased to see it expand.

Walker is the driving force behind the Fast and Furious franchise.

He got the part because he simply asked for it to be made, not because he auditioned for it.

“I was working on a film called The Skulls at the time.

“What do you want to do next?” the studio, producer, and director asked Walker, according to Motor Trend.

“‘I want to do a movie where I’m racing cars or an undercover cop,’ they said, and the Fast and the Furious was born.”

‘

Walker admits that the franchise grew to be much larger than they anticipated.

“This isn’t just a car movie anymore.”

Walker explained, “It’s a heist film.”

“It’s a thriller.”

“Where else is there to go?” I joke, “unless our cars turn into robots.”

Despite this, Walker acknowledged that the franchise’s tremendous growth was bittersweet.

“I don’t think we’d be where we are now if [director]Justin Lin and [co-star] Vin [Diesel] hadn’t thought of it.”

But, as a car enthusiast, I always prefer things to be more genuine.

When it comes to driving, we’ve stretched the bounds of what’s possible, and I’m having trouble with it.

I feel like we owe a lot to the guys who are really into street racing, so maintaining integrity and credibility is very important to me.

“They’re the bulls**t cops,” says the narrator.

Walker had no intention of staying in the franchise for long.

In fact, the actor believed the franchise had run its course after the second installment.

Following that, the Pleasantville star desired to be done with the story by the fourth installment.

After the fourth film, Walker told Collider, “I hope it’s done.”

“I thought we were done after the second one, but then the third one called, and this time it was Vin…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.