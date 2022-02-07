In the fight to expose the AIDS epidemic, Elizabeth Taylor was as “rowdy” as she had to be.

In the fight to bring attention to the AIDS epidemic, Elizabeth Taylor was as ‘raunchy as she had to be.’

Elizabeth Taylor, a late actor and icon, was known for her style and beauty, as well as her film career and love life.

However, not everyone is aware that from the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the United States until her death, she was an outspoken activist.

Taylor used her platform to compel those in power to take action during a time when the virus was not a top priority.

She singled out presidents by name and vowed to stay “as rowdy as [she]had to be” in the fight against AIDS.

Given that it has been more than 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported in the United States, some people may forget that it was once thought to be a deadly but rare virus that most people wouldn’t have to worry about.

It became clear that it was almost exclusively killing gay men.

Authorities initially did not place a high priority on AIDS research or efforts to educate citizens about the disease for a variety of reasons.

As a result, it took years for researchers to discover that the virus could be prevented through prophylactic measures.

Worse, NPR reports that studies were published with information that was known to be erroneous.

For example, a prominent doctor once claimed that HIV did not cause AIDS, which led to medical community distrust after the theory was disproven.

In 1985, the AIDS-related death of actor Rock Hudson drew new attention to the virus.

That’s also when Taylor, his friend and co-star, decided to tackle the AIDS epidemic head-on with zeal.

Taylor also co-founded the Foundation for AIDS Research, or amFAR, in 1985, with a donation from Hudson.

According to NPR, she felt compelled to get involved because she wanted to see someone act.

“I kept seeing all these news reports on this new disease and wondering why no one was doing anything about it,” she explained.

“And then I realized I was the same as them.”

“I was not assisting in any way.”

“I will remain here as rowdy as I have to be,” she promised in a video shared by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

“If you do your part with all of your heart, and I do mine with all of my heart,” she declared, “we will make a goddamn difference.”