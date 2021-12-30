In the film ‘Barney’s Version,’ Rosamund Pike revealed why she was annoyed with Dustin Hoffman.

Rosamund Pike revealed why she disliked Dustin Hoffman in ‘Barney’s Version’ in an interview.

Rosamund Pike has worked with a variety of co-stars throughout her career.

However, actress Dustin Hoffman was the only co-star she admitted irritated her.

What the Gone Girl star didn’t realize was that she wasn’t the only one who struggled to work with Hoffman.

Hoffman hasn’t always been easy to work with, especially when it comes to women.

When Meryl Streep revealed that he slapped her unexpectedly in a scene, the actor was chastised.

It was an improvised scene that Streep despised.

“It’s tricky because as an actor, you have to feel free when you’re in a scene.”

Streep told The New York Times, “I’m sure I’ve inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes.”

“However, there is some room for forgiveness.”

However, this was my first film, and it was my first take in my first film, and he simply slapped me.

It’s also depicted in the film.

It was a step too far.”

Streep also claimed in an interview with Slate that Hoffman was inappropriate with her.

However, a representative for Slate claims that the interview in question was false.

“There was an offense,” the representative claimed, “and Dustin apologized for it.”

And Meryl agreed.”

Pike, unlike Reisz, was not amused by Hoffman’s antics on set.

Pike and Billions star Paul Giamatti co-starred in the film Barney’s Version, in which the two met.

The two didn’t have a lot of screen time together, but the time they did have together was more than enough for the former Bondgirl.

Pike told The Guardian, “We only had one important scene together, and he was so annoying.”

“When Paul and I were doing our big kiss on our wedding day, Dustin would be like, ‘C’mon, that’s not a kiss.’ ‘Ooh, now Paul, that’s more like it!’ ‘Ah-ha, now she’s kissing you back big-time! Giving you a stiffie, is it?’

He’s not shy at all.”

Hoffman’s celebrity and acting pedigree, on the other hand, prevented Pike from expressing her emotions.

“And if it were anyone else, you’d say, ‘Oh f*** off,’ but it’s Dustin Hoffman, and you realize he’s made you wear a sad face on the happiest day of your life.”

You’re kind of amazed at how he managed to get you…

