In the film Cobra Kai, who plays Miguel Diaz?

In his new venture into the DC universe, COBRA Kai star Zolo Mariduea will switch from television to film.

The 20-year-old is best known for his role as Miguel Diaz in the 2018 spin-off of The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai.

Zolo Mariduea, whose full name is Romário Zola Mariduea, began his career in the Cobra Kai TV series when he was 16 years old, but he first appeared on the show Parenthood in 2016.

Mariduea grew up in Los Angeles and attended Cathedral High School before joining the Young Actors Space (YAS) in California.

The YAS program is a “process-oriented school” that aims to “train actors to make strong choices, get out of their heads, and into their hearts,” according to its website.

Mariduea had prior martial arts experience, though it was ten years ago, before he took on the role of Miguel Diaz on Cobra Kai.

In an interview with Cryptic Rock, Mariduea said, “I did one year of karate in first grade.”

According to the audition, having karate experience would give the actor a better chance of landing the part.

“After booking the part, I thought to myself, ‘Well, I went to karate for a year, I’m athletic, this should be a breeze,'” Mariduea explained.

“I went in for the first day of training before we even started filming season one, and our film coordinator kicked my butt! It was so brutal, I’ve never felt so cocky in my life!”

Mariduea is set to enter the DC universe as the next live-action superhero.

His character will require him to don the Blue Beetle uniform.

After two men took up the mantle, Jaime Reyes becomes the third person to do so.

In the DC universe, the Blue Beetle superhero role is first assumed by Dan Garrett, a man with a history of working with the scarab beetle.

When Dan Garrett was given the powers to fight crime as the Blue Beetle, he was an archaeologist studying the scarab beetle in an Egyptian tomb.

Mariduea will now play Jaime Reyes, the third in a long line of Blue Beetle characters, who is bonded by the same scarab that gave Dan Garrett his powers decades ago.

Mariduea claims he’ll apply his Cobra Kai experience to his new role as Blue Beetle, claiming he’ll bring the necessary fighting skills.

In an interview with USA Today, he said, “The opportunity at “Cobra Kai” has really blessed me; I can do stunts, and we can do crazy stuff.”

“We’re going to add a new level…”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.