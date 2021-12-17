In the final episodes of ‘This Is Us,’ Chrissy Metz reveals that Phillip is ‘keeping something’ from Kate.

Fans of This Is Us can expect a wild ride when the show returns for season 6, thanks to Rebecca’s health, Kevin’s love life, and Kate and Phillip’s courtship.

With Kate and Toby’s marriage on the verge of falling apart, the Big Three’s second member could turn to her boss for support.

However, Kate and her future husband will face challenges, according to Chrissy Metz.

Fans of This Is Us will recall that the season 5 finale featured a five-year flashback to Kate and Phillip’s wedding day.

The flashbacks to the cabin throughout the series have indicated that Kate and Toby will not be together in the future.

Fans, on the other hand, were not expecting Kate to remarry, especially to her obnoxious British boss.

We will undoubtedly see how Kate and Phillip form a romantic bond, as well as how Kate and Toby’s marriage unravels, since This Is Us Season 6 is the final season.

Let’s just hope that the mystery of whether Kate will be alive in the future is solved as soon as possible.

Chrissy Metz spoke with Variety about what attracts Kate to Phillip in the final episodes of This Is Us while on the red carpet for the premiere of Season 6.

Metz shared, “Aside from his British charm and wits, he’s well-fit, as they say.”

“He’s just the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

He’s a brilliant young man.

He obviously enjoys music and enjoys assisting children as a character.

He has a very dry sense of humour, a very dry English sense of humour.

But he’s also a little… I don’t want to say he’s a jerk, but…”

“But, also, because he’s hiding something, we get to learn who he really is,” the actor added.

And it’s exciting to learn about it.

And, if you’re familiar with [Chris Geere’s] work, you know how unique he is.”

The secret that Kate learns about Phillip in This Is Us Season 6 is a good one, based on Metz’s comments.

And, hopefully, the secret Phillip is keeping warms the hearts of his fans.

Season 6 of This Is Us is expected to be full of surprises, including what happens between Kate and Phillip.

But can fans expect Toby to give it his all…

