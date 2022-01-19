In the final podcast with Margaret Cho, Bob Saget reflects on his love of stand-up comedy.

In the final episode of his podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, Bob Saget revealed his renewed interest in stand-up comedy.

The beloved comedian, who died in a hotel room in Florida in January, was a well-known figure in the entertainment world.

9 — sat down for an interview with his friend and fellow comedian Margaret Cho, which was published posthumously on Monday.

The two talked for over an hour about comedy, acting, and how COVID-19 has influenced their lives and comedic material, with Saget reflecting on how he discovered a newfound appreciation for stand-up comedy.

“I’m doing stand-up now, and I’m different,” Saget told Cho, “I mean, the way I talk to people, the stories I tell.”

I had no idea I’d fall in love with stand-up comedy as much as I do.”

“I haven’t loved it this much since I started,” Saget said.

Also, I’m doing a lot of long ass sets.

Because I’m saying something serious.

That is something I have never said before.”

This sentiment was echoed in Saget’s final Instagram post, which he shared just hours before his death and in which he reflected on his final performance.

Saget had performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative comedy tour.

“OK, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

A really nice group of people.

Lots of optimism.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

“Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” Saget captioned the post.

I had no idea I had a two-hour set scheduled tonight.”

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he explained. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it.”

And then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m hooked on this nonsense.

Good-bye.

” he says.

Bob (@bobsaget) retweeted this.

Saget said in an interview with Cho on his podcast that he feels like he evolves and transforms his act and outlook every few years.

“Every seven or eight years, I alter my appearance.”

COVID has slowed down the transition, but it has also rebooted me.

