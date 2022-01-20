In the first image from Netflix’s drama Griselda, Sofia Vergara appears to be unrecognizable as a chain-smoking Colombian drug lord.

In the first photo from Netflix’s drama Griselda, Sofia Vergara appears unrecognizable as a chain-smoking Colombian drug lord.

SOFIA Vergara stunned fans with her new look for the Netflix drama Griselda, in which she plays a chain-smoking Colombian drug lord.

On the six-episode series, the 49-year-old actress stars and serves as executive producer.

Sofia made drastic changes to her appearance in order to play Griselda Blanco, also known as the Black Widow and the Cocaine Godmother.

Sofia is seen in character wearing a curly brunette wig and minimal makeup while smoking a cigarette in the first photo from the series released by the streaming service.

The Columbian native went all out for the role, and fans were taken aback by how different she looked from her usual long hair and body-hugging outfits.

When the platform first announced the series last fall, Sofia spoke about her character.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life figure whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know about,” she said.

Griselda died in 2012, after a notorious career in the drug trade that saw her become one of the world’s wealthiest and most dangerous women.

Joe Manganiello, Sofia’s husband, was also recently unrecognizable as he flaunted his new blonde mohawk.

Joe had undergone a significant transformation during his quarantine, and the actor shared a sneak peek of his new look on his Instagram stories while discussing the Steelers.

Sofia shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her Modern Family co-stars after the show’s finale in April 2020.

Sofia was joined by Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her co-stars in the film.

Throughout the 11-year run of the beloved sitcom, the Emmy-nominated actress played the lead role.

Sofia joined Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum as new judges on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Sofia said in a statement, referring to her sitcom background.

“This is a new and exciting chapter for me, and I’m honored to be the show’s first Latin judge.”

Heidi, who was on the show from 2013 to 2018 before going on to do two seasons of AGT: Champions, expressed her joy at the prospect of returning to the judging panel with Sofia.

“I’m so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie, and Terry,” she said.

Sofia Vergara’s presence is the cherry on top of an already delectable cake.”

Sofia is the highest-paid sitcom star in the United States, having recently wrapped her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, earning (dollar)44.1 million in 2019.

the

Latest News from Infosurhoy.