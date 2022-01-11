In the first photo of her child on Instagram, Jeannie Mai of The Real thanks ‘God’ for’sending her a family’ and thanks ‘God’ for’sending her a family.’

In the first photo of her child on Instagram, Jeannie Mai of The Real thanks ‘God’ for’sending her a family.’

JEANNIE Mai announced the birth of her first child with husband Jeezy on Instagram, posting a photo of a cute baby blanket and hospital bassinet with a message thanking ‘God.’

In September, the Real host revealed she was expecting a child.

Jeannie shared the photo on Tuesday, implying that the child was born on that day.

She didn’t say anything about her baby’s gender or name.

The host of a daytime television show added a sweet caption gushing about her new baby.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” she said in her message, praising “God.”

“He sent my family to me,” says the narrator.

“Baby Jenkins has arrived,” says the narrator.

Fans congratulated each other in the comments, with one writing, “Congratulations love.”

“CHIII!!! IM CRYINGGGG!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” wrote another user.

“Welcome baby Jenkins,” said a third comment.

Jeannie revealed that getting pregnant was difficult for her and that she had a miscarriage at one point.

She told Women’s Health about her pregnancy journey.

Jeannie told the outlet at the time that she and Jeezy tried for “over a year” before turning to IVF because of her age and health issues.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving and hiding this for five months,” she told the publication.

As a result, we’re relieved to finally be able to share the news.”

“It was not easy,” the former makeup artist added.

We both needed some help, especially since I was 41 at the time.”

The couple found out they were expecting a month before they exchanged vows on Dancing With the Stars.

Jeannie suffered a devastating miscarriage shortly after receiving the happy news.