In the first teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, Julia Garner appears to be unrecognizable.

In the first teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, Julia Garner is unrecognizable.

Get your first look at Ozark actress Julia Garner in action as phony heiress Anna Delvey, who defrauded her high-powered contacts out of millions of dollars.

Julia Garner’s transformation into Anna Delvey is nothing short of a masterwork.

On Monday, November 2nd,

The first teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ highly anticipated take on the drama surrounding infamous social climber Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) was released on Netflix on February 22.

And it’s safe to say we’re already enamored with Garner’s portrayal of the cunning status seeker who conned New York’s elite, as the Ozark actress debuts a captivating German accent and incredible confidence in the first look.

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!” Garner as Delvey exclaims at one point.

In Inventing Anna, Vivian is a journalist (Anna Chlumsky) who investigates the case of Delvey, a phony German heiress who infiltrated New York society only to steal money and trust.

Is she a con artist or simply a woman pursuing her American dream?

Garner is featured in the teaser in a way you’ve never seen her before.

She opens a literal bag of cash and flashes a smile as rich as the Upper East Side, with long flowing hair and dressed in truly impressive Manhattan socialite attire.

For this pretender, it’s hot girl summer all year.

“I’d like to tell you about my friend Anna,” one of Anna’s victims says.

“I believe she’s a con artist.”

Garner’s character goes on lavish adventures, from sitting front row at New York Fashion Week to sipping champagne in the club’s VIP lounge.

Until Vivian declares in the newsroom, “I think I might have a story.”

The series is based on the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks,” and tells the true story of a real fake who captivated headlines with a real-life soap opera that culminated in a courtroom trial, where she appeared every day looking every bit the posh socialite she claimed to be—and was then sentenced to four to twelve years in prison.

In February, the film Inventing Anna will be released.

On Netflix, it’s number eleven.

For a rich time, watch the teaser above.

In the first teaser for Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna, Julia Garner appears to be unrecognizable.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/rto4hIeH4jU6?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/B