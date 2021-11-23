In the first trailer for a new film, Liev Schreiber reprises his role as Ray Donovan.

Ray Donovan: The Movie pits Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight against each other.

Here’s a link to the action-packed trailer.

Ray Donovan is back, and Mickey needs to be careful.

Ray Donovan: The Movie, which premieres on Friday, January 22nd, has received a brand-new bone-chilling trailer from Showtime.

The film picks up where season seven ended in January 2020, with Mickey (Jon Voight) on the run and Ray (Liev Schreiber) on a mission to track him down and stop him before he can cause any more havoc.

“The film also weaves together the current fallout from the DonovanSullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago,” according to the official description.

Guns, punches, kicked down doors, smashed car windows, and scotch toasts are all depicted in the trailer.

Ray says on the phone, in the intense first look, “I tell you something I did.”

“There’s a problem.”

“He’s not going up there for the money, he’s going to kill Mickey,” Terry Donovan (Eddie Marsan) says as the trailer progresses.

“You know what makes you so alike?” Ray’s daughter (Kerris Dorsey) tells him in the trailer.

“What do you mean, sweetheart?” Ray inquires.

“It’s someone’s life,” she says.

Cast members Schreiber, Voight, Dorsey, Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Katherine Moennig, and Kerry Condon reprise their roles in the film, which was written by Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander and Schreiber and directed by Hollander.

The film will be a spin-off of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, a crime drama set in Los Angeles in which Ray Donovan does the dirty work of the city’s elite and makes their problems vanish.

When his father, Mickey, is unexpectedly released from prison, the drama begins, setting in motion a chain of events that will forever change the Donovan family’s lives.

On Friday, January 7th, find out if Ray will finally catch Mickey.

When Ray Donovan: The Moviedebuts on Showtime, he will be fourteen years old.

