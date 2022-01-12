In the first trailer for the new thriller Suspicion, Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory is a world away from Raj.

In the first trailer for the new thriller Suspicion, Kunal Nayyar of The Big Bang Theory is a far cry from Raj.

Kunal debuted as the nerdy and socially awkward Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory in 2007, and since then he has become a global celebrity.

The 40-year-old will star alongside Uma Thurman (Kill Bill) in the new thriller Suspicion, which is set to premiere in early 2022.

Kunal is playing a role that is very different from what fans are used to, with new footage showing him being investigated thoroughly.

The eight-part series follows the aftermath of a prominent US businesswoman’s son’s kidnapping, and the British actor looks completely different.

“When the son of a prominent American businesswoman is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question,” the official synopsis reads, promising high-stakes tension and intrigue.

“It becomes clear that not everyone can be trusted as they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to elude the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI in order to prove their innocence.”

“Who is truly responsible for the mysterious kidnapping, and who is simply in the wrong place at the wrong time?”

Noah Emmerich from The Americans, Georgina Campbell from Black Mirror, Elyes Gabel from Scorpion, and Elizabeth Henstridge from Agents of SHIELD all appear in the new series.

The upcoming thriller is based on the award-winning Israeli television series False Flag.

On Friday, February 4, the first two episodes of Suspicious will debut on Apple TV(plus).