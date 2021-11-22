In the first video of Tiger Woods golfing since his car accident, he takes practice swings.

In the first video of Tiger Woods golfing since his car accident, he practices his swings.

Tiger Woods appears to be on his way back to the golf course, albeit in small steps.

Woods was involved in a car accident near Los Angeles in February, which left the 15-time major winner with lower leg fractures and a long road to recovery.

On Sunday, we saw the first concrete evidence that Woods is on his way back to competitive golf.

Tiger hit a full swing while pivoting on his injured leg, which has been in a sleeve since the cast was removed, in a 3-second video posted to social media.

Fans (and future tournament host sites) were understandably ecstatic to see Woods swinging the club just 271 days after his accident.

Of course, Woods still has a long way to go before he can compete again.

It’s one thing to practice swinging the club a few times.

It’s another thing entirely to play nine holes, a full round, or four rounds of competitive golf, where Tiger will not only have to swing the club but also walk for several miles up and down hilly courses.

Progress is being made pic.twitter.comsVQkxEHJmq

During an appearance on the No Laying Up podcast last week, longtime Woods friend and fellow PGA Tour star Justin Thomas gave his own take on Tiger’s potential comeback.

In short, Thomas believes Woods will return only if and when he is able to play at an elite level.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

“I’m sure he’ll give it his all,” Thomas said.

“If he can’t play well, I don’t see him ever playing.”

He doesn’t strike me as a guy who has played at home and is shooting 75s and 76s and then says, ‘All right, I’m going to give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s just not him.

“I think he realizes that [his previous comeback]might have been the last chance he ever had… of making another run.”

However, I am aware of his tenacity.

I’m sure he’ll try to give something else at least once more.

Obviously, I wish he would.

As I said after the accident, he can be a father as long as he can.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

In the first video of Tiger Woods golfing since his car accident, he practices his swings.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Tiger Woods Takes Practice Swings in First Video of Him Golfing Since Car Accident