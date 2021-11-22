In the harrowing documentary Procession, men recount being raped by priests as children.

In the harrowing documentary Procession, men recount being raped as children by priests, horrifying Netflix viewers.

In a harrowing new documentary, a group of men recounted being raped as children by priests, shocking NETFLIX viewers.

A group of survivors of Catholic Church sexual abuse collaborate with a therapist and director to dramatize their stories in Procession.

The six men in their sixties collaborated with director Robert Greene and drama therapist Monica Phinney to use theater to help them deal with their trauma.

Following a grand jury investigation into clergy abuse, the group held a press conference in 2018 to detail how they had been raped by priests.

Greene hoped that involving the men in role-playing their cases and using the art of filmmaking to help them come to terms with their past would help them come to terms with their past.

Throughout the two-hour feature film, Joe Eldred, Mike Foreman, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine, Michael Sandridge, and Tom Viviano tell their stories.

The men recount the details of their heinous rapes at the hands of clergymen in scenes that leave viewers in tears of “heartbreak” for the men.

One man wrote, “Watching Procession was fascinating and heartbreaking,” while another added, “One of the most difficult but important films I’ve seen.”

“A difficult watch but truly remarkable,” said a third Netflix user, while a fourth said, “Powerful documentary.”

I was blown away.”

“Wow, what a film.

Fantastic story-telling.

A fifth concluded, “Work of art.”

Each of the six survivors wrote their own script for the drama therapy experiment to explore how the Catholic church enabled their abuse.

In that area of Kansas, Texas, more than 230 priests are known to have been sexually abusive, according to the documentary.

Netflix purchased Procession after it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September and received positive reviews.

After being released on the streaming platform last week, the documentary is now set to be released in theaters.

You can contact Rape Crisis online at www.rapecrisis.org.ukget-help if this story has upset, worried, or triggered you.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]