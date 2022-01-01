In the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special,’ Emma Watson Recalls the Moment She “Fell in Love” With Tom Felton

In the new HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson and Tom Felton finally address their long-rumored off-screen romantic tension head on.

Since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011, the special marks the first time the majority of the cast from the iconic franchise’s eight films has reunited.

The cast of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire talks about the heightened teenage hormones on set and in the parallel storyline while discussing the franchise’s fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

“People had crushes and went out with each other and broke up, just like you did in high school.”

“It was the exact same environment, but it was in a Defense Against the Dark Arts class,” Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the films, explained.

Even Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter’s bestie, Hermione Granger, talked about how he and Watson, who played his character’s bestie, used to give each other dating advice.

“The amount of preparation and coaching Emma and I would give each other on texting to the opposite sex, like if she was texting a boy or if I was texting a girl, I’d say, ‘She sent me this many kisses back.'”

‘What do I do? This is a nightmare,’ he remembered thinking.

Watson described herself and Radcliffe as having “that kind of older brother, younger sister thing.”

When the topic of the chemistry between Watson and Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, came up, the two co-stars admitted that there was more between them.

In a separate interview, Felton admitted, “Emma and I have always loved each other, really.”

Watson recalled the first time she fell in love with Felton when they were both children and doing on-set school tutoring together.

“I entered the tutoring room.

“The assignment was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl on a skateboard with a backward cap,” she remembered.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not sure how.”

