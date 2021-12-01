In The Holiday, I played Jude Law’s daughter – it’s been 15 years, and I’m a mother, but gross old men still tell me I’m cute.

DO YOU REMEMBER the young actress who played Jude Law’s daughter in the movie The Holiday?

Miffy Englefield has been a mother for over 15 years and despises “gross old men” who tell her she’s “still cute.”

Miffy, 22, of Littlehampton, West Sussex, gave birth to a baby girl named Frankie on April 23, 2020, with her partner, drummer Alex Whivley-Conway, 25, of Littlehampton.

Miffy, who played Sophie in The Holiday alongside Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Emma Pritchard, who played her on-screen sister, was just six years old when she captured the hearts of moviegoers.

“When gross old men say things to me like ‘I’m so glad you are still as cute as you were in The Holiday,” she wrote in a TikTok video posted this week on her @miffz_ account.

“Comparing how I looked as a kid to how I look as a grown a** woman makes me all kinds of creeped out idk,” she continued.

The heartwarming romantic comedy has become as much a part of Christmas as mince pies and stockings stuffed with gifts.

Amanda, played by Cameron, is a high-strung woman who has an unexpected romance with Graham, played by Jude, in the film.

When Amanda overhears Graham on the phone, she begins to suspect him of sleeping with other women, but it soon becomes clear that he is only the father of Sophie and Emma.

“It was amazing being in it,” Miffy said to Fabulous.

I laugh every time it’s on television – and there’s a lot of it.

It’s also available on Netflix.

“Alex thinks it’s hilarious.

He informs everyone.

We watched it together, but it makes me want to rip out my eyes.

It’s so humiliating.”

Miffy was only in primary school at the time, and she told how she used to perform tongue twisters on set with Jude.

But she can now accept that he is extremely attractive.

“Jude took such good care of us,” she said.

“He was always giving me acting advice.

In between takes, we’d sit and do tongue twisters with him.

“Rewind ten years to when he was in Alfie, and yes, to be honest, I probably do fancy him.”

“But no, I don’t think he’ll be in The Holiday – that’d be weird.”

He cheated on me, dad!”

She said that all of the celebrities were “really, really nice.”

She explained, “The film was shot backwards in time.”

