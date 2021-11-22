In the Hyundai No Way Home Trailer, Spider-Man fights to clear his name.

In a special Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer sponsored by Hyundai, Peter Parker sets out to clear his name.

The latest Spider-Man film will be released in a month, and the marketing machine is in full swing.

Last week, the second trailer was released, giving fans their first official glimpses of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, as well as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who had already been confirmed.

The Hyundai trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is more comedic than the previous trailer, but it is still enjoyable.

Spider-Man is discovered in a seedy motel, watching Daily Bugle footage of his unmasking from Spider-Man: Far From Home’s post-credits scene.

Spidey suits up in a dramatic sequence and steps out of the motel to swing into action, deciding it’s time to clear his name.

He can’t swing onto any tall buildings because the motel is in the middle of nowhere.

The true identity of Spider-Man has been revealed.

Will he go into hiding? Will he fight to clear his name? Or will he do both?

Spider-Man hums the music from his iconic 1960s cartoon series while walking back to New York City.

Along the way, he encounters a Scarecrow dressed as Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), his arch-nemesis who was responsible for his secret identity being revealed in the first place.

Spider-Man shoots a web at the scarecrow, hitting it square in the head in a hilarious moment.

Spidey is stopped by Ned (Jacob Batalon) in a Hyundai IONIQ5 before he can get much further. Ned jokes that he found the hero using his “Ned Sense.”

They pass a sign indicating that they are 300 miles from New York, which gives them plenty of time to kill.

Spidey quickly wins an “I Spy” game suggested by Ned.

Following that, Hyundai informs viewers that the electric IONIQ5 can travel 300 miles on a single charge, demonstrating the true significance of the road sign.

Before the trailer ends, Peter enters 177A Bleeker Street as the address, telling Ned that he’ll find out who lives there later.

Of course, this is the Sanctum Santorum, the residence of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home…

