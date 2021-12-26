In the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale in Paris, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu weighs in on Emily.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, star of Emily in Paris, spoke exclusively with E! News about the unexpected season two finale.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Sylvie has bid Savoir farewell.

In the season two finale of Emily in Paris, Sylvie (played by the legendary Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) announced her departure to a shocked Madeline (Kate Walsh).

Oh, and she was bringing along two loyal employees, Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold).

Even more shocking was Sylvie’s invitation to Emily (Lily Collins) to join her new marketing firm.

During a lunch meeting, Sylvie told Emily, “You’re very, very good at your job.”

“As a result, you’d have to stay in Paris longer than planned.”

This certainly sets the tone for the upcoming third season.

We spoke with Leroy-Beaulieu, who revealed everything about Sylvie’s business move, to get a better understanding of her mind-blowing decision.

“When we first started filming, I had no idea what they were writing for the end of the season,” she told E! News.

“However, I always had the impression that she was concealing something.”

Sylvie was concealing something.”

As she went on, Leroy-Beaulieu revealed that Sylvie’s decision to leave Savoir was a calculated move sparked by a phone call from Madeline, Sylvie’s American boss.

“The first call with Madeline, she’s already thinking, ‘This isn’t going to go well,'” she continued.

It’s time for me to do something.

‘This is unbearable.’

In hindsight, Leroy-Beaulieu’s decision to contact Emily about the new opportunity wasn’t all that surprising.

“She wasn’t a huge Emily fan,” she explained.

“She held Emily in high regard because of her abilities.

She recognized a talented and promising young woman.”

However, as seen in the season two cliffhanger, it’s unclear whether Emily actually accepted the job offer.

So we asked Leroy-Beaulieu straight up if Emily had accepted the position.

“If I were an author, I’d tell you to go to London and meet Alfie for an episode,” she responded.

Then return to Paris and say, ‘OK, I’d like to work with Sylvie.’

“I think they’re not gonna…,” she added after clarifying that she doesn’t know the current plan for Emily’s journey.

