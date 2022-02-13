In the K-Drama ‘All of Us Are Dead,’ the director discusses the reasons for dark issues like teen pregnancy and misogyny.

All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about a lot more than teenagers trying to stay alive while escaping ravenous zombies.

The Korean drama aims to address the dark and deep-seated issues that plague society and infiltrate teenagers’ lives.

The portrayal of teen pregnancy, misogyny, bullying, and social class in the K-drama was harshly criticized by some fans.

According to Lee Jae-gyu, the director of All of Us Are Dead, the films depict “upsetting situations in our society.”

The Korean drama begins with Byeon-chang’s son being bullied severely.

The scene is upsetting to witness, but it isn’t the only instance of school bullying depicted in All of Us Are Dead.

A male bully harasses both a male and female student in one scene.

They rip her blouse off and force her friend to film her naked upper torso.

The two students are then threatened with making the video viral.

To get rid of the video in the K-drama, she risks being bitten by zombies.

Bullying isn’t the only serious issue addressed in director Lee’s film All of Us Are Dead.

Audiences witness Hee-soo, a young female student who is ill.

She leaves school on her own when the school nurse shifts her attention to patient zero.

She gives birth in a public restroom in a shocking scene.

She abandons the baby at first until she notices the zombie chaos going on around her.

Fans were angry with Netflix, according to SportsKeeda, because the first episode did not contain a trigger warning for sexual assault and bullying.

Some fans also chastised director Lee for including scenes in All of Us Are Dead that were “unnecessary and uncomfortably uncomfortable.”

4 of ‘All of Us Are Dead”s Most Emotional and Heart-Wrenching Deaths

According to Koreaboo, director Lee explained why bullying and teen pregnancy were included so early in the film All of Us Are Dead.

He explains that he needed to “create the basic setup” for Eun-ji’s storyline in order to show the gravity of school bullying and its impact on the victims.

“Our society is full of upsetting situations.

I didn’t include provocative scenes on purpose to attract more viewers; I simply wanted to depict that.

Eun Ji was afraid that her abuse would be exposed to others, so she tried to get rid of it even if she had to die…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.