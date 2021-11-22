In the latest Black Friday deal, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk is 30% off.

In the most recent Black Friday deal, Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk is 30% off.

Our favorite shade is PILLOW Talk, a universally flattering pink-nude that goes with everything.

Fortunately for us, it’s part of Charlotte Tilbury’s early Black Friday deals.

Journalists from The Sun independently selected this article and any featured products.

The article’s recommendations are all based on expert editorial opinion.

We may receive compensation if you click on a link and purchase a product; this helps to support The Sun and has no bearing on our recommendations.

Before Black Friday, beauty fans can save 30% on Charlotte’s Iconic Lip Kit, which comes in a variety of colors.

All deals are only available on charlottetilbury.co.uk, with a 30% discount on Charlotte’s Iconic Lip Kit available until November 24.

In the mix-and-match Charlotte’s Iconic Lip Kit, beauty fans can choose from over sixteen shades, but we’re eyeing the Pillow Talk Medium shades.

Because of the universally flattering nude pink, Charlotte Tilbury sells one Pillow Talk lipstick every two minutes, making it a must-have for any make-up bag.

‘When you apply a flattering, nuanced nude shade, it’s empowering and never overwhelming…theultimate sultry, supermodel seduction!’ Charlotte Tilbury said about her best-selling shade.

“A world of playful, pretty color where anyone can have fun, experiment, and discover.”

The Iconic Lip Kit is available in a variety of colors, including Walk of Shame, Hot Gossip, Hollywood Honey, and others.

