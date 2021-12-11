In the latest promos for ‘SNL,’ Billie Eilish and her new hair are gearing up for double duty.

In the most recent promos, Billie Eilish and her new hair prepare for double duty on Saturday Night Live.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish is hosting and performing as a musical guest on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and she appears in the latest teaser alongside Kate McKinnon to promote the episode.

After Eillish reveals that her 20th birthday is approaching, McKinnon says she can now tell her “the big secret of the world that is passed down generation to generation.” When McKinnon whispers the secret into Eilish’s ear, Eilish exclaims, “that’s horrible!” McKinnon quips, “Welcome to the world!”

McKinnon then waxes poetic about the time she played both Jeff Sessions and Lindsay Graham in the same sketch, as well as the magic of the New York Christmas season.

The “mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome” who sneaks into McKinnon’s apartment and ties her cats’ tails together was her favorite part of the season, she joked.

Eilish also showed off her new darker hair, which she debuted earlier this month on Instagram.

The “Bad Guy” singer dyed her platinum blonde hair a more natural brunette color, which she flaunted on Instagram, writing simply, “Miss me?” in the caption.

Eilish previously spoke with Vanity Fair in November about her decision to go natural with her signature black hair with neon green tips.

The pop star admitted that her outgoing appearance made her feel too noticeable in public, whereas her blonde hair gave her more freedom.

“I couldn’t go out, I couldn’t go here, I couldn’t go there,” she explained.

“It freaked me out because I couldn’t go to the park or get coffee.”

But in the last year, I’ve opened up to it,” Eilish said, adding that now that she’s less ostentatious with her hair, she’s reclaimed some of her normal life.

“It’s cool if I’m cautious and don’t try to be in everyone’s face,” she explained.

“I used to be unable to do so because my pride was excessive.

“I only want to be seen if I look like myself,” I explained, “so I would never wear anything normal.”

Eilish has always valued style, and her new rule is to embrace your own personal style.

“This is literally what I’ve been preaching about…

