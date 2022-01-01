In ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Manga, Saria’s Fairy Ocarina Meets a Horrible End

In the ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ manga, Saria’s Fairy Ocarina comes to a terrible end.

Some fans thought Link receiving the Ocarina from Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was strange.

In the Kokiri Forest, Link had played the Fairy Ocarina, a gift from his childhood friend Saria.

The Fairy Ocarina, however, vanishes from Link’s inventory when he grabs the Ocarina of Time.

As a result, many fans have wondered what happened to Saria’s Fairy Ocarina in Ocarina of Time.

The manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time provides an explanation, but it is heartbreaking.

Link lived and grew up in the Kokiri Forest at the start of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

However, he always felt like an outsider because all Kokiri have a fairy companion.

Link was embraced by the Kokiri Saria, and the two became close friends.

When the Great Deku Tree revealed that Link was not a Kokiri at all and sent him to see Princess Zelda, he felt like an outsider.

Saria, on the other hand, stopped him from leaving the Kokiri Forest.

Happy 20th anniversary to my all-time favorite, @NintendoAmerica’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time!

It’s full of big moments, but it’s the smaller ones like this that have the most impact.

Saria’s departure to explore Hyrule epitomizes the awe that video games can inspire. pic.twitter.comsJoNjRcAeM

Saria gave him the Fairy Ocarina as a keepsake to remind him of her and the forest.

After meeting Zelda for the first time, Link’s companion Navi encourages him to return to the forest.

Outside the Forest Temple, Link’s childhood friend instructs him on Saria’s Song.

Princess Zelda, on the other hand, throws the Ocarina of Time as she and Impa flee Hyrule Castle as Ganondorf attacks.

The new item replaces Saria’s Fairy Ocarina in the middle of Ocarina of Time, with no indication of what happened to it.

One possible explanation can be found in the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time manga.

While The Legend of Zelda manga stories are not considered canon by fans or Nintendo, the books attempt to fill in some of the gaps.

They fight when Ganondorf pursues Zelda out of Hyrule Castle and comes across Link at the drawbridge.

Young Link, on the other hand, has no chance against the Gerudo king.

In the Ocarina of Time manga, what happens to Saria’s Fairy Ocarina?

