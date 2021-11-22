In the main event of WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns defeats Big E.

In the main event of the WWE Survivor Series, Roman Reigns defeats Big E.

On Sunday night, WWE Champion Big E was defeated by Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

This is a championship match.

E put up a valiant effort, surviving Reigns’ numerous Superman Punches, Spears, and Guillotine chokes (and even a Rock Bottom at one point) attempts to end the match.

He finally took out the big man by attacking E’s injured knee, then planting him with another Spear to seal the victory.

Reigns has been terrorizing the rest of the New Day on SmackDown in recent weeks, which has fueled the feud between the two.

He and The Bloodline injured Kingston to the point where he hasn’t appeared on TV in weeks, then smashed Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring crown and throne after being crowned “King of SmackDown.” E made a surprise appearance on this week’s SmackDown to assist Woods in defeating The Bloodline.

Earlier this week, E spoke with Sports Illustrated about how crucial the matchup would be for his career.

“It’s a huge deal for me,” he said.

“We can have people clamoring to see it again, even at WrestleMania, if we go out there and have the match we’re capable of having.”

What’s at stake is clear to me.

“This is my chance to be the bad guy,” he added.

“I’m ready for it,” says the narrator.

Check out the complete Survivor Series results below! WWE will return to pay-per-view in January.

Day 1 begins on January 1, 2022.

