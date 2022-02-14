In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox hopes to see Daredevil and Kingpin ‘Collide.’

Fans weren’t sure they’d ever see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin after Daredevil ended.

Cox hopes the two will collide in a crossover now that they’re officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since Season 4 of Daredevil was canceled in 2018, fans have hoped to see Cox reprise his role as the titular hero.

Many people were ecstatic to see him in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor will appear in future MCU projects.

“If you were to see Daredevil in the future, Charlie Cox would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige said via Cinema Blend.

“It will be interesting to see where, how, and when we see that.”

In December 2021, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made a surprise appearance in Marvel’s Hawkeye series.

In the season finale, the villain was shot.

While fans hope he returns for the Echo spinoff, no official word on his future in the MCU has been released.

Now that Cox’s return to the MCU has been confirmed, the question of how and when it will happen remains.

Cox insisted that he doesn’t know much.

However, the actor is excited about the possibilities and hopes to see his Daredevil face off against D’Onofrio’s Kingpin again.

“Look, I have no idea what anyone’s plans are at this point,” Cox told The Hollywood Reporter, “but I presume there’s more for us to do.”

“I’m imagining, hoping,” he added, “that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done before was tremendous fun to do and he’s such an incredible actor.”

“Every conversation has to start with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be cautious.”

It’s a lot of fun.”

Now that Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home is out of the bag, he can talk about how excited he is to see Daredevil return to the MCU.

He also told Supernova that he wants to keep wearing the red cowl and suit for as long as he can.

