In the Marvel Disney(plus) Show, what role does actor Gaspard Ulliel have?

In the Marvel Disney(plus) Show, what part does actor Gaspard Ulliel play?

Gaspard Ulliel, a French actor, tragically died two days after the world premiere of the first Moon Knight trailer.

Ulliel is one of only four confirmed actors for the upcoming Marvel Disney(plus) show, which is set to premiere in late March.

And his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is as Moon Knight.

Moon Knight actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday morning, according to Variety.

A ski accident in the Alps killed him at the age of 37.

On January, Ulliel was involved in a collision with another skier.

Skiing in the Savoie region at the age of 18

As a result, he suffered severe brain trauma and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died the following day.

Ulliel had been married to Galle Piétri, a French model and singer, since 2013 and they had a son together.

Gaspard Ulliel’s other films include It’s Only the End of the World, Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, and A Very Long Engagement, in addition to Moon Knight.

The French actor was nominated for a César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2002 and 2003.

In 2004, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in A Very Long Night.

Ulliel won the César Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in It’s Only the End of the World in 2017.

Gaspard Ulliel, who will play Midnight Man in MoonKnight, died in a skiing accident at the age of 37

Only four actors have been cast in Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and Gaspard Ulliel.

Isaac plays the title role, Hawke plays Arthur Harrow, Calamawy plays an unspecified role, and Ulliel plays Anton MogartMidnight Man.

In the comic books, Anton is a thief who commits his crimes at midnight, thus his alias.

Because the character is already wealthy, he only steals for the sake of having things rather than for financial gain.

During one of Anton’s robberies, he comes face to face with Moon Knight.

Later, he teams up with Bushman, one of Moon Knight’s most vehement foes, to put an end to the superhero.

It’s unknown how much of Gaspard Ulliel’s role in Moon Knight will be inspired by the comics.

And there’s still a lot to learn about the series as a whole.

As a result, fans will have to wait until the first episode to learn more about Anton Mogart…

