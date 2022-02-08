In the Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial, who plays the leading role?

In the Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial, who is the star?

THE 2022 Super Bowl is less than a week away, and commercial fans have already gotten a sneak peek at some of the upcoming commercials.

Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl ad was released on February 8, 2022, and fans are curious as to who the familiar faces are.

Several well-known athletes appear in Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial.

Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks, NBA forward Jimmy Butler, golfer Brooks Koepka, and soccer sensation Alex Morgan are among the star-studded lineup.

The commercial shows the athletes bowling against each other at the Superior Bowl, and actor Steve Buscemi presents Manning with a pair of bowling shoes and a bottle of beer.

The fictional bowling alley is “a place where legendary athletes and entertainers who embody the pursuit of health and happiness in equal measure, enjoy themselves all while celebrating with a superior light beer,” according to a press release from the beer company.

Williams spoke to People after the commercial aired about the brand’s representation of female athletes and the support they receive from Michelob Ultra.

“Michelob Ultra made a commitment to support gender equality in sports this year,” Williams told the news organization.

“And it was fantastic to see that commitment come to fruition when they decided to include just as many female athletes in this Super Bowl ad as they did male athletes.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to congratulate the brand on simply elevating female athletes and really walking the walk and talking the talk,” she continued.

Williams went on to discuss her relationship with Buscemi, saying that working with him was “really cool.”

“I used to be one of his biggest fans.

“And he said he was a big fan of mine as well,” she said to People.

“We had a great chemistry.

We spent a lot of time talking.

We took photos.

I can’t wait to show you some of the behind-the-scenes footage we shot.

It’s been fantastic.”

Rachel Morrison directed the commercial, which will air during the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022.

During the Super Bowl playoffs in January 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams competed.

The Bengals and Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2022 after two back-and-forth games.

A Super Bowl team will be able to play in the 2022 game for the second year in a row…

