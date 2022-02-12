In the midst of a bank battle, Wendy Williams denies “all allegations” about her mental health.

Wendy Williams has retaliated against Wells Fargo’s claims that she was a victim of “financial exploitation,” saying she is “fine” and “of sound mind.”

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, said in a statement to ET on Friday, adding that “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.” Thomas also revealed why Williams is fighting Wells Fargo in court.

Wendy was forced to file this lawsuit because Wells Fargo refused to honor her Power of Attorney, which gave her son authority to contact the bank on her behalf, according to the statement.

“Wendy also believes that this source is responsible for all of the current false narratives, and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.”

Williams recently filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, requesting that the judge order the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant her “access to any and all accompanying statements,” as well as prohibiting the bank from “freezing any and all assets that contain funds that were removed andor withheld” from Williams’ personal and business accounts.

Wells Fargo also sent a letter to the judge, stating that it is “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like.”

The legal battle began when Wells Fargo filed a letter in court claiming it has “strong reason to believe” Williams is “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The bank claimed it took the drastic step because Williams’ financial advisor “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns.”

“It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs,” Williams’ attorney said in a statement in response to those claims.

Williams claimed in court documents that the financial advisor.

